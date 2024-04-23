Parts of the Ashanti region will today, April 23, 2024, experience a power outage due to planned maintenance by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The exercise will be on high-tension circuits from Effiduasi to Mampong between 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

In a statement, ECG said residents in the Mampong and Sekyere Central Municipality will be affected, adding the maintenance is to enhance supply delivery.

The specific areas include; Mampong, Nsuta, Agona, Wiamose, Jamasi, Asamang, Kofiase, Old Damang to Kyekyebon, Aframso head works and nearby towns.

