Hundreds of residents in Kumasi on Wednesday evening held a peaceful demonstration over frequent power outages in the Ashanti region.

The protesters expressed their frustration over the protracted blackouts through the messages on placards which were displayed.

"Dumsor Demo" currently ongoing in Kumasi.



Clad in red and black, they marched through the streets of Kumasi with some participants holding lanterns and candles.

Some traders who joined the march expressed concerns over the impact of the erratic power supply, known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’ on their businesses.

The demonstration comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant (K1TPP) at Anwomaso in the Ashanti region.

The project is expected to boost power supply in the middle and the northern sector of the country.

Watch video of the demonstration below

