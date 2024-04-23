National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin has endorsed the candidature of independent candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi in the upcoming Ejisu by-election.

According to him, the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP’s experience and knowledge make him the best bet for the race since the NDC is not contesting.

“I will urge all Ejisu constituents to vote for Aduomi because he is the best bet. He was an MP for 12 years and has the experience to perform better than the NPP candidate,” he declared.

He said this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday in reaction to claims by NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye on the show that he [Yamin] championed Mr Aduomi’s course for the NDC.

To Mr Yamin, the claims are baseless and made out of fear and panic.

“The statement is just baseless and does not make sense. Aduomi is just a threat to the NPP. So if they are saying the NDC is behind him, what of the other aspirants?

“Did we pay for Aduomi’s filling fee, did we campaign for him or contribute in anyway? Aduomi was an NPP member who has raised serious concerns which the party needs to focus on and solve. They should leave NDC out of it,” he stated.

Mr Aduomi, who is also a former Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways has among other things, said his decision was informed by the reluctance of the NPP leadership to address crucial issues with the delegates album, which they said undermines its integrity and fairness.

