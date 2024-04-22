The New Patriotic Party’s hold of the Ejisu Constituency is threatened by attempt of a comeback by the former Member of Parliament, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi.

Though the campaign of the former NPP MP who is going independent has been quiet, it is fast catching attention in the Ejisu by-election.

But the NPP is leaving no stone unturned as party big wigs join in the onstituency campaign.

Mr. Aduomi who spoke to Nhyira FM’s Nana Yaw Gyimah said he is the right person to turn things around.

In his view, the grounds are fertile for his return as MP.

“I can assure you that the grounds are okay for me to come. Some of the constuents even tell me that if i am not in the contest, then they won’t vote” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Aduomi’s campaign, though silent, is catching up with the grassroots.

“During, his term, NDC was in power but he did his best to help us” some residents said.

