The Engineering Council of Ghana has raised concerns over the arrest of Michael Wiafe, the General Manager of the Ashanti East Office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Mr Wiafe was apprehended on April 10, 2024, following the disconnection of power at Kumasi Technical University for non-payment, a move allegedly opposed by the Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, who ordered his arrest.

A statement released by the Council said Mr Wiafe was merely executing his regular duties related to power distribution and payment recovery.

“The Engineering Council is deeply troubled by the ordeal faced by an engineering professional who was simply fulfilling his routine responsibilities of ensuring efficient power distribution and payment recovery.

“Such incidents not only discourage other engineering practitioners but also pose a potential threat to the work of professionals in their respective organisations,” part of the statement said.

The Engineering Council has called for a swift and comprehensive investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the arrest and to prevent any unwarranted interference in the professional duties of engineers in the future.

“The Engineering Council is advocating for an immediate inquiry into this incident. It is imperative to take necessary measures to prevent similar unjustified disruptions in the diligent execution of duties by professionals.

“The council calls on all engineering practitioners nationwide to exhibit restraint while relevant state authorities address the situation,” the statement said.

