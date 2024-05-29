The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has announced that the government will terminate certain road contracts in the Ashanti region due to delays.

The government has reiterated its commitment to completing major roads that connect farming communities in the Ashanti region to the regional capital, Kumasi, and other regions.

Mr. Osei-Mensah said the poor road network within the Asante Akim South Municipality is adversely affecting residents in and around the area.

He specifically mentioned that, the 12km major road between Komeaboye and Kokoben and the 8km road project between Obogu and Kumeso will be terminated and reassigned to a different contractor to expedite their completion.

“Some of the roads were awarded to three contractors. Unfortunately, the contractors at the beginning and the end have completed their projects and those within the middle parts have not completed. One of them [the roads] is about eight kilometres and the other is about 12 kilometres which we think must be terminated and re-awarded, possibly to the contractor who constructed the other roads within the same vicinity.

“Again, there are some critical routes we need to also have a look at, and that is between Obogu and Kumeso, which is about 8.5 kilometres. That road is very critical because it links Asante South Municipal Assembly to the Eastern region, that is Birim North and this is a very critical road.”

The Minister revealed this after inspecting the upgraded Juaso through Nkwanta to Obogu 7km road construction, Banka through Otuokwai to Kokoben 10km, Komeaboye to Saabo junction.

ALSO READ:

Avoid eating soupy foods in groups from one bowl – Prof Akosa