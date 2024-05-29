Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has shared his excitement following his return to the senior national team.

The 43-year-old expressed his delight during the unveiling of his 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic next month.

Ghana is set to clash with Mali on June 6 at the Stade du 26 Mars, followed by a match against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Addressing the press, Addo remarked, “I’m truly thrilled to be back. It wasn’t a straightforward process, but the FA engaged in extensive discussions with Dortmund. Despite having a year left on my contract there, we reached an agreement.”

“I’m glad to be back home and eager for the challenges ahead. The upcoming match will be tough, especially given our current position in the standings. With only the top-placed team qualifying, it’s a challenging situation. Nonetheless, I’m optimistic about our chances,” he added.

Addo had previously resigned as the Black Stars coach in December 2022 following the team’s exit from the 2022 World Cup after a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in their final Group H match.

He clarified that, his resignation was in accordance with his contractual obligations with the German football club Dortmund, rather than being a reaction to the match’s outcome.

Addo assumed the role of the Black Stars coach back in February after the dismissal of Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac.