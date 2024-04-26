The workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti Region have hit back at the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah for refusing to apologize for the arrest of one of their managers.

The workers could not fathom why the Minister would resort to attacking and insulting them instead of taking appropriate action.

National Vice Chairman of the Senior Staff Association for ECG, Bismark Adomah in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday, asked the crime they committed to warrant such attacks instead of an apology.

“Why should you insult us? What’s our crime? If you say you won’t apologize, why insult us? We won’t attack or insult you, and if you think insults are all you have, then go ahead” he fumed.

The tension between the ECG workers and Mr. Osei-Mensah arose after the Ashanti Regional Minister reported the Ashanti East General Manager, Ing. Michael Wiafe, to the police for refusing to reconnect power supply to the Kumasi Technical University after cutting supply due to the school owing GH₵600,000.00.

The workers called on the Minister to apology for his action – a call he has vehemently refused.

Mr. Osei-Mensah maintained that, the arrest was for security reasons.

However, Mr. Adomah stated that their next course of action would be decided after the NEC meeting.

He however, said they will continue to pursue their debtors without fear of intimidation.

ALSO READ:

We are not safe due to the inconsiderate conduct of Ashanti Regional Minister -ECG…

We are still waiting for your apology – ECG staff tells Ashanti Regional Minister…

Ashanti region: I won’t apologise to ECG Manager – Osei-Mensah