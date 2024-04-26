Physician, Author and politician, Dr. Arthur Kobina Kennedy of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed suspicion that the government may be concealing certain details regarding the contract between Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

According to him, this lack of transparency is intended to cover up any illegalities in the contract and its adverse effects on the Ghanaian people.

Regardless of any perceived benefits the contract may have brought to the state, Dr. Arthur argues that it is invalid because it was signed illegally.

Speaking during an interview on JoyNews‘ AM Show on Friday, April 26, Dr. Arthur Kennedy called on the government to release the full KPMG audit report to the public.

He believes that making the report public would allow Ghanaians to understand the issues at hand and how the State has been affected.

Dr. Kennedy emphasised the importance of transparency in governance, particularly in matters involving public funds and contracts and urged the government to prioritise accountability and provide the necessary information to the public to ensure that citizens are informed about decisions that impact them directly.

Dr. Arthur reiterated the need for openness and urged the government to address any irregularities in the SML-GRA contract for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

“It appears that the government is trying to hide something. The fundamentals of this are clear and the contracts were awarded illegally and regardless what benefits have been accrued, it begs the question of why, regardless of the official disapproval, people went round the processes and awarded the contract.”

“Of course, a contract can be awarded improperly to somebody who might deliver some benefits when for example the terms of the contract were inimical to the public interest. And I think that the best thing the government can do is actually to release the KPMG report so that the public can we review that,” he said.

KPMG, a reputable auditing firm, has completed and presented its report on the contract between GRA and SML to President Akufo-Addo.

Initiated by the President on January 2, 2024 following an exposé by the 4th Estate, the KPMG audit was originally scheduled to be concluded by Tuesday, January 16, 2024, but due to circumstances, the deadline was extended to Friday, February 23, 2024.

According to the audit findings, SML has received a total of GH¢1,061,054,778.00 since 2018 while fulfilling its obligations partially. SML has challenged that finding, claiming however that the report in general justifies the contract.