The 1999 batch of Opoku Ware School, AX Group as part of their 25th anniversary on Saturday, April 20, 2024 unveiled a landscape project.

This landscape project entails planting of trees and grasses in some areas of the school. Also, there were some pathways in the school which were not accessible by the students and it affected learning.

“The project will beautify the school but more importantly enhance education because there was a lane that led to the library and the assembly hall but because it wasn’t a safe path for students to use, they were not able to visit the library. They were attacked but some reptiles in the bushes”, he added.

President of the AX group, Katakyie Nana Sakyi Baffoe said “we embarked on this project because since we completed a lot has changed and we needed to do this project to enhance the school environment for safety and security of students.”

They chose the theme ‘nurturing our education system to reflect 21st century realities’ hoping a lot will be added to education system especially technology. Because now everything is found on the internet and it makes learning materials accessible to students.

He added that “the government is doing well with the free SHS policy but as parents, loved ones and family should all help to make our children, siblings and loved ones’ dream come true. And this that is what the free SHS review is all about”.

The AY Group were officially handed the barton to take over from the AX Group for the 73rd Anniversary Celebrations in 2025.