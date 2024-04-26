Renowned lawyer, Ace Ankomah, has advised recipients of the University of Ghana’s Vice Chancellor honour to refrain from celebrating laziness in their life journeys.

During his address as the Guest Speaker for the awards ceremony on Thursday, April 25, Mr Ankomah emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards and avoiding mediocre performance.

He urged the awardees not to settle for anything less than excellence in their daily endeavours, emphasising that this is crucial for making meaningful impacts in their lives and society.

Mr Ankomah expressed concern over the prevalent culture of mediocrity in Ghana and Africa, attributing the region’s developmental challenges to this attitude.

According to him, the celebration of mediocrity has hindered progress in both individual lives and the broader community.

He stressed the need for a shift in mindset towards work ethic, emphasising the importance of hard work, dedication, and excellence.

Mr. Ankomah encouraged the awardees to be change-makers, challenging them to reject the status quo and strive for positive transformation in their respective fields.

In conclusion, he reiterated the importance of upholding high standards and urged the awardees to lead by example in promoting excellence and productivity in their endeavours.

“Stop encouraging laziness, humouring lateness, suffering foolishness gladly, tolerating tardiness, cheering average or below par performance, celebrating mediocrity and money cuddling the beggar and defeatist mentality, but declare as my best friend says on his WhatsApp that ‘I am not here to be average but I am here to be awesome’, ladies and gentlemen, time no dey,” he told the awardees.

