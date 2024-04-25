The President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs has issued a strong caution to chiefs, advising them against involving themselves in politics.

In a recent address, Nana Mprah Besemuna emphasized the importance of maintaining a neutral stance in political matters.

He highlighted the pivotal role chiefs play in fostering peace and harmony within their communities.

He said by engaging in politics, chiefs risk undermining their credibility and impartiality, which are essential for effective leadership.

Nana Mprah Besemuna stressed the risk associated with chiefs venturing into politics, adding that it could compromise their integrity and fairness necessary for effective leadership.

He also noted that, the consequences of chiefs engaging in politics, including the potential erosion of trust and reverence from their subjects.

Encouraging chiefs to focus on their traditional duties of spearheading development initiatives, mediating conflicts, and safeguarding cultural heritage, Nana Mprah Besemuna urged them to steer clear of political entanglements as the December 7th general elections approaches.

