Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is poised to break the eight-year governance cycle in the upcoming elections in December.

In his view, the NPP’s superior track record in job creation, road infrastructure development, and education outweighs that of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Mr. Asiamah, the NPP government has outperformed any previous administration in terms of education and road infrastructure, marking significant achievements in these vital sectors.

Highlighting Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s contributions, he applauded his innovative initiatives.

“The NDC should come out and tell us a single transformative project accomplished during their time in office. They don’t come near the NPP in terms of innovation and other important things and that is why I think we will break the 8” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

Mr. Asiamah reaffirms the NPP government’s commitment to progress and expressed their readiness to lead Ghana into a new era of development.

