The Tamale International Airport will be opened on the 31st of July 2023, to facilitate travel in the Northern part of Ghana, Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has announced.

Mr Asiamah who made the announcement on the floor of parliament on Thursday said it will add to the efficiency drive in the country, especially in that enclave.

Answering questions on the floor of Parliament on the status of the Tamale International Airport, he stressed that all was set for it to be operationalised.

“By the end of the month, the airport will allow air passengers in the northern part of the country to fly out of the country directly from Tamale without having to come to Accra first,” he said.

The Minister stated that all preparatory works have been concluded and all that is left is for government to formally open it to traffic.

He also announced that plans are far advanced for phase three of the airport project to kick start.

The expansion works, costing $70 million, included the construction of a modern terminal building and other ancillary facilities such as a VIP lounge, two boarding gates, four self-service check-in kiosks, eight check-in desks, airline offices, commercial retail areas, a multi-purpose terminal for Hajj travel facilitation and a five-kilometre road network.

The airport also has a 350-capacity car park, a technical area, which includes a reservoir for potable water and firefighting, and a sewage treatment plant, among other facilities.

