The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cautioned the general public against fraudulent activities being carried out by impersonators pretending to work at its headquarters.

Some of these persons according to the party defraud people under the guise of conducting fundraising for the NPP.

In a statement issued by the NPP Treasurer, Charles Dwamena, the party has urged the general public not to be misled by these fraudulent persons and to avoid communicating in any manner with them.

“Consequently, the NPP will not be held accountable or liable to any person or group of persons who may have been defrauded by this fraudulent action,” the statement warned.

Meanwhile, the NPP has urged all and sundry to report any suspicious conduct to the National Treasurer’s office or the Ghana Police Service for immediate action.

