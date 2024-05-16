The Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey, has affirmed the commitment of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ensure a peaceful transition of power if they lose the December 7 election.

Though it is his wish given the work done, the NPP will retain power, the Ayawaso Central Member of Parliament said the decision of Ghanaians will be respected.

“As a politician, as a political party, it is our hope, it is our wish, it is our belief that by the grace of God, the good people of this country, the good work that we have done in infrastructure and in other interventions, they will give us another mandate.

“Perish the thought, and I say again, perish the thought, If they decide to give their mandate to somebody, we will handover peacefully and walk away, go to the drawing board and come back Insha Allah. But I know that the grace of God abounds and so we shall break the 8,” he told journalists in Accra.

Mr. Quartey also warned that perpetrators of violence before, during or after the 2024 general elections would be dealt.

“Let me sound the wording again, You know my track record, I walk my talk. Anybody who goes to do something other than what is prescribed, we will do our best to ensure that the law will take its course and the court of competent jurisdiction will do its work.

“May I sound this warning that it will not be political vindictiveness. If anybody commits, whoever the person is, we shall ensure that the law will take its course,” he added.

The assurance follows concerns raised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s comment that he will not hand over power to someone he has defeated twice in an election.

At a press conference, the NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, advised the NPP to opt for a peaceful transfer of power.

