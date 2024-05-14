The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has intensified his community engagements with a house to house campaign during his tour of the northeast region.

Dr. Bawumia, has had an impactful campaign so far, since he started his regional tour, following engagements with market women as well as taxi drivers and Ghanaians of all walks of life on the streets.

The NPP flagbearer appears to be leaving no stone unturned in selling his vision and policies to Ghanaians, as he has taken his campaign further down the grassroots with a house-to-house campaign in the North East Region on Monday.

After residents of Walewale defied early morning rains to offer him a mammoth reception and a grand entry into Walewale, Dr. Bawumia got down from his campaign bus and walked through the rains on the main street to start his engagements.

On his way to Nalerigu, Dr. Bawumia made stopovers at various villages and interacted with many households and community leaders.

During his previous visits to the Eastern, Western, Western North, Ahafo and Bono East Regions, Dr. Bawumia excited several locals with surprise visits to their homes and shops to interact with them.

Dr. Bawumia’s energetic and humble approach, has earned him plaudits from Ghanaians, who have commended him for according to the local Ghanaian voter respect by going down to them to sell his message.