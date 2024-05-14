Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win has rescinded his decision to contest in the parliamentary elections in December.

The actor who was vying for the position in the Afigya Kwabre North constituency in the Ashanti region said he doesn’t have enough funds to embark on the campaign.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Lil Win said his parliamentary ambition is on hold till 2028.

He said he cannot on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for obvious reasons.

“I am no longer contesting… I will be contest next four years… I am waiting for that. I am going independent. Likewise, I can’t join a political party because I love both parties and have friends everywhere.” He told Andy Dosty.

MORE: