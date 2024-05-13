The sacred and highest revered seat of the Asante Kingdom, Golden Stool known in the local parlance as ‘Sika Dwa Kofi’ was outdoored on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The rare appearance was to climax the grand durbar of the silver jubilee of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The ceremony was also the Akwasidae festival in the Asante calendar.

Some routes to the palace will also be blocked for easy movements within the Manhyia palace.

In celebration of the achievements of the King, dignitaries are expected to don gold and white or any traditional wear.

Thousands of well-wishers, government officials including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and foreign dignitaries were in attendance.

Folktale has it that the stool was conjured from the heavens by the revered Asante priest, Okomfo Anokye.

It is believed that, it embodies the spirit and soul of the Asante kingdom.

