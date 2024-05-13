The Electoral Commission (EC) has swiftly corrected errors discovered in its publication of the daily voter registration figures during the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

Initially, the EC reported that 143,014 eligible voters had been registered by the end of day four of the exercise.

However, in a subsequent statement less than 24 hours after releasing these figures, the EC issued a follow-up statement acknowledging an error in the data for day three, specifically in the Upper East region.

The EC’s statement indicated that the figure for day three in the Upper East region had been repeated, leading to inaccuracies in the overall registration statistics.

According to the EC, this adjustment underscores its commitment to transparency and accuracy in the voter registration process, ensuring that the public receives reliable information about the ongoing exercise.

“The Electoral Commission has noted some mistakes in the daily voter registration figures earlier published. The mistakes appeared in the total registered figures stated for days two and three, although the individual regional figures were accurate, while the day three figure for Upper East was repeated for day four. All these have been corrected.”

The voter registration exercise commenced on Tuesday, May 7, with a focus on registering first-time voters and individuals seeking to obtain a voter card. Scheduled to last for 21 days, the exercise is set to conclude on May 27, 2024.

At the conclusion of the exercise, the Electoral Commission aims to add approximately 623,000 first-time voters to the voter register, enhancing the inclusivity of the electoral process.

Providing a breakdown of registration figures by region, the Greater Accra region has recorded 17,837 registered voters, followed by the North East with 3,948, the Upper East with 6,691, and the Northern region with 10,373. Other regions include Bono (4,900), Bono East (5,118), Volta (7,512), Upper West (5,256), Eastern (14,884), Central (15,434), Ahafo (3,889), and Ashanti (25,558).

Additionally, registrations from other regions include 5,638 from Western North, 4,206 from Oti, 2,989 from Savannah, and 8,781 from the Western region.

The EC says it committed to achieving its registration target by the end of the exercise, ensuring a comprehensive and accurate voter register.

READ ALSO: