Two persons are reported dead and five others receiving treatment at a hospital following an explosion at Joyea Construction at Spintex along the Accra-Tema motorway on Friday afternoon.

Tema Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, DOIII Ebenezer Yenzu confirm this to Joy News.

He said they received a call after the incident around 2:20 pm.

“We received a distress call over a blast at Joyea Construction and had to respond immediately. We then dispatched the personnel at the fire station around Kasapreko to the scene”.

“Joyea is into construction works, roofing sheets, trusses and other things. We have gathered that one of the oxyacetylene gas tanks used as part of metal fabrication ruptured. Oxyacetylene is obtained by combining acetylene gas and oxygen, and it is used for welding and cutting of metal,” he shared.

According to him, there was no fire generated in the explosion but said the fire team would be finding out the exact cause of the explosion as several factors could play out.

“A number of possibilities could lead to the oxyacetylene tank rupturing. It could be due to leakage from the tank, the nozzle, whether the concentration level was too high, positioning of the tank, exposure to heat and other factors. Our investigations will look at all these,” DOIII Yenzu noted.

He believes finding the exact cause will help avert a recurrence in future.

The primary objective of the Fire Service at the scene is to ensure all hazards are put in check.

Asked if the management of Joyea Construction has shared any information, he said they will engage management and the workers after ensuring the place is safe enough.

Aside from ensuring safety after the explosion, the Fire Service is monitoring the condition of the five injured.

By way of education, DOIII Ebenezer Yenzu advised companies dealing in industrial materials of such nature to continuously monitor their location.

“You need to always check the temperature. Despite the accident happening in an open space, the proximity could be an issue. When dealing with welding equipment, ensure they are a distance from where you’re doing your hot works”

“Periodically check your hoses, the gauge, and nozzle if there are any leakages and anything that matters to ensure safety for all,” he cautioned.

