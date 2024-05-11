Speakery, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has called for Members of Parliament to reconvene on Friday, May 17, 2024.

This follows calls by the Majority for Parliament to resume its sessions.

In a letter penned by Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, reference was made to Article 112(3) and Order 53 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, allowing for the recall of parliament upon the request of 15 percent of its members.

The Majority Caucus aims to address critical government business items during the session, including the adoption of the Thirty-Fourth Report of the Appointments Committee and deliberation on a motion concerning additional financing.

Speaker Bagbin’s summons aligns with Article 112(3) of the Constitution of the Republic and Order 53(1) & (2) of the Standing Orders of Parliament.

In his letter dated May 10, Bagbin stated, “PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 112(3) OF THE CONSTITUTION OF THE REPUBLIC AND ORDER 53(1) & (2) OF THE STANDING ORDERS OF PARLIAMENT, I, RT. HON. ALBAN SUMANA KINGSFORD BAGBIN, SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT, DO HEREBY SUMMON PARLIAMENT TO SIT ON FRIDAY, 17TH MAY, 2024 AT TEN O’CLOCK IN THE FORENOON, AT PARLIAMENT HOUSE, ACCRA.

DATED IN THE OFFICE OF THE SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT, ACCRA, GHANA, THIS 10TH DAY OF MAY 2024.”

Parliament adjourned on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

