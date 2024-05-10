The Dadieso Immigration Sector Commander, Assistant Commissioner Stephen Opoku Agyeman, has assured tight border security.

This he said will ensure that foreigners from neighboring countries are prevented from involving themselves in the limited voter registration exercise in Suaman and Juaboso constituencies.

As part of efforts to ensure the Electoral Commission gets a credible register for the 2024 general elections, the Dadieso Immigration Sector command has strictly intensified security at checkpoints in all approved and unapproved border areas in the Juaboso and Suaman constituencies.

Assistant Commissioner, Stephen Opoku Agyeman said robust measures have been put in place to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

Emphasizing the importance of preventing foreign interference, the commander assured the public of stringent border controls to deter non-citizens from participating in the voter registration exercise.

The commitment comes amidst heightened scrutiny over voter eligibility and the need to maintain transparency in democratic procedures.

He further reiterated the sector’s dedication to upholding national security and ensuring that only eligible citizens exercise their right to register and possibly vote.

He warned the major political parties in the area to desist from busing people from outside the country to register, since anyone found culpable shall be arrested and handed over to the police to face the laws of the country.

