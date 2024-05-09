The highest and revered seat of Asantes, the Golden Stool otherwise Sika Dwa Kofi, is expected to be outdoored at the grand durbar to climax the silver jubilee of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The stool believed to have been conjured from the heavens by the revered Asante priest, Okomfo Anokye will be part of the full traditional procession of the Asantehene on Sunday.

The committee spearheading activities of the anniversary has also instituted measures, including a ban of tricycles and closure of some routes within the precinct of the Manhyia Palace for safety and security of the thousands of people gracing the occasion.

The grand durbar to climax the Asantehene’s silver jubilee is happening on the Akwasidae festival in the Asante calendar.

Thousands of individuals, government officials including President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will grace the event.

Foreign dignitaries including Prime Minister of Trinidad, Foreign Minister for Morocco, a representative from the Ivorian Presidency is expected to be at the Manhyia Palace.

On Saturday, a major cleaning exercise is expected to be held in the regional capital, Kumasi, and across all paramountcy in the Ashanti region.

To avoid heavy vehicular congestion within and around the Manhyia Palace, tricycles and unauthorized vehicles will not be allowed to ply the area.

Some routes to the palace will also be blocked for easy movements within the Manhyia palace.

In celebration of the achievements of the King, dignitaries are expected to don gold and white or any traditional wear.