On Sunday, May 12, 2024, the Golden Stool, otherwise known as Sika Dwa, went on public display at the grand durbar to climax the silver jubilee anniversary of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

It was the centre of attraction at the Adae Kese festival, as hundreds of people eagerly beheld the beautiful and historic spectacle of the revered stool while it was wielded through the public.

In Asante traditions, the stool is carried to the special occasion by a local chief known as the “Nkonwasoafohene”.

While many people excitedly saw the stool, social media was agog to learn the carrier of the stool is allegedly a Professor of Human Biology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Nana Baffour Dabanka, as opposed to what was shared on social media, is a business tycoon who is into the importation and sale of clothes at AshTown, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

He has been involved in the trade for the past decades.

Luv News engaged with Nana Baffour Dabanka who confirmed not to have pursued a course in the purported field or any related field.

For 28 years, he has been the sole carrier of the Golden stool, serving under the then Asantehene, Otumfuo Opoku Ware, and the current king.

It is a traditional responsibility he holds dear to his heart and an everlasting allegiance to Asanteman.

