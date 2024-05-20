H.E. Mr Manish Gupta, the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, is currently undertaking a significant visit to the Volta Region.

This tour is set to strengthen the ties between India and Ghana, focusing on educational initiatives, business collaborations, and infrastructural development.

Educational Engagements

The High Commissioner commenced his visit by interacting with beneficiaries of Indian government scholarships.

This meeting highlighted India’s commitment to supporting the educational aspirations of Ghanaian students.

H.E. Mr. Gupta emphasized the importance of education as a bridge between the two nations, fostering mutual understanding and cooperation. “Education is the foundation of our bilateral relationship, and we are proud to contribute to the development of Ghana’s human capital,” he remarked.

Business and Industrial Dialogue

Subsequently, Mr Gupta has met with executives from the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and other business leaders.

These discussions focused on enhancing trade relations and exploring new investment opportunities. The High Commissioner reiterated India’s interest in strengthening industrial ties and exploring collaborative ventures in various sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, and technology.

University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) Visit

On Tuesday, May 20, Mr Gupta will visit the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Hohoe, a leading institution in the region.

He is scheduled to meet with the university’s administration and discuss potential areas of collaboration, particularly in health education and research.

Later in the day, he will have a meeting with the Volta Regional Minister to discuss ongoing and future projects that could benefit from Indian support.

Tourism and Cultural Exchange

Wednesday’s itinerary includes visits to prominent tourist sites in the Volta Region. This part of the tour aims to promote cultural exchange and highlight the region’s potential as a destination for Indian tourists and investors.

Economic and Infrastructural Development

On Thursday, Mr Gupta will tour the Keta Lagoon and meet with representatives of Indian businesses operating in the area, such as Diamond Cement. These meetings will focus on reviewing current projects and exploring new avenues for economic collaboration.

The High Commissioner will also assess the contributions of Indian enterprises to the local economy and discuss ways to enhance their impact.

Infrastructure Projects

While returning from his regional tour, Mr Gupta will visit the Tema-Mpakadan rail line, a critical infrastructure project that has seen significant Indian investment.

This visit underscores India’s role in supporting Ghana’s infrastructural development and its commitment to improving regional connectivity.

Press Briefing

H.E. Mr. Manish Gupta’s week-long visit will culminate in a press briefing on Monday. During this session, he will provide a comprehensive overview of his engagements in the Volta Region, highlighting key achievements and plans.

The briefing aims to inform the public and media about the strengthened partnership between India and Ghana and the tangible benefits arising from this collaboration.

The High Commissioner’s visit underscores the robust and multifaceted relationship between India and Ghana.

It is expected to yield substantial benefits in education, business, tourism, and infrastructure, further cementing the ties between the two nations.

