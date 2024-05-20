Two persons have been killed with another person in critical condition in a ghastly accident at Akuni in the Okere District of the Eastern region.

The accident involved a vehicle belonging to the Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly with registration number, GV 1263-20, a Toyota Corolla GR 901-21 and another vehicle with registration number GR 459-21.

The occupants of the Toyota Corolla have been identified as a Physical Education (P.E) teacher, a National Service person both females and a cadet instructor of the Yilo Krobo Senior High School(SHS) at Somanya.

The females died on the spot while the cadet instructor is critically injured.

Adom News’ correspondent, Augustine Ofori with Somanya-based Rite FM reported that, they were returning from the coronation of one of their teachers who has been installed chief in the Kwahu area around 9:pm on Sunday.

The Abuakwa North Assembly driver reportedly made a wrongful overtaking, colliding with the Toyota Corolla.

The driver who is however yet to be identified fled the scene following the gory crash.

A Chinese national and his driver, Bernard Owusu Agyemang who were also involved in the crash as well as the cadet instructor are receiving treatment at Yilo Krobo District Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have also been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

ALSO READ: