The Bekwai Forestry Commission has arrested two persons for destroying trees in the Bosomtwi Range Forest reserve in search of gold.

The duo were arrested in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti region with an excavator and various structures housing illegal miners destroyed.

The suspects are 20-year-old Ghanaian, Baba Nyaaba and a Chinese national, Lii Keying aged 53.

The team also seized two pickups and one land cruiser Prado with registration numbers ER 1968- 11, AS 1172-12 and AS 1311-14 respectively.

Baba Nyaaba was earlier arrested at the same place alongside five others and granted bail.

Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the owner of the vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Commission has engaged some farmers to replant the trees.

Speaking to Adom News, they expressed shock over the devastation and appealed to intensify the fight against illegal mining.

