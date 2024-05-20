Canon Central and North Africa (https://www.Canon-CNA.com), a global leader in imaging solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with GITEX Africa 2024, the largest technology and startup event in Africa, happening from 29 – 31 May in Marrakech, Morocco. Marking the inaugural presence at GITEX Africa, Canon will unveil its “World Unseen” campaign through an exclusive photography exhibition. This exhibition invites visitors – blind, partially sighted, and sighted – to experience photography in a unique, innovative, and immersive way, like never before.

The “World Unseen” exhibition is not merely a showcase; it’s a transformative pathway, offering multi-sensory experiences that connect individuals, including those with visual impairments, with powerful images and stories through elevated prints, audio descriptions, soundscapes, and braille, fostering inclusivity and deeper appreciation for diverse perspectives.

Designed with the experience of blind and partially sighted people in mind, the exhibition will feature a series of photographs taken by world-renowned photographers including multi-award-winning South African photojournalist Brent Stirton, renowned Brazilian Photojournalist Sebastião Salgado, Nigerian photojournalist Yagazie Emezi, sports photographer Samo Vidic, fashion photographer Heidi Rondak and Pulitzer winning photojournalist Muhammed Muheisen.

Canon is also thrilled to showcase its entire ecosystem of B2C&B2B products and solutions, reaffirming its commitment to being closer to customers and providing hands-on experiences.

Elevating the experience to new heights, Canon will demonstrate the latest imaging solutions and state-of-the-art printing solutions in distinct experiential zones, each aimed at immersing customers in a dynamic and interactive environment that goes beyond traditional product showcases. Through these zones and interactive workstation walk-throughs, customers will have the unique opportunity to touch, feel and experience our products firsthand helping them gain valuable insights into the capabilities of products and solutions from Canon professionals.

Visit us from May 29th to 31st at the Canon booth located at Stand No. 1B-30 and World Unseen booth, located in Hall 17D-10, at GITEX Africa which is happening in the vibrant city of Marrakech, Morocco.

