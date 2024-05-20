Road users on the Kasoa Toll Booth stretch are voicing concerns about the alternative route to Accra, citing its deplorable condition and the fear of being cut off from the capital city in the event of heavy flooding.

As the rainy season intensifies, fears of potential flooding and damage to the Kasoa Toll Booth stretch have heightened among commuters.

The alternative route, which passes through Akosua Agyapong and Old Barrier, is riddled with huge potholes and gullies, making it challenging for commuters and drivers to navigate, especially during rainfall. Residents living beyond Kasoa are particularly worried that if the Kasoa Toll Booth stretch is damaged, the alternative routes will be unable to handle the increased traffic, effectively isolating them from Accra.

Commuters and drivers expressed their frustrations to Citi News, describing the alternative route as “deplorable”.

According to them, the poor condition of the road not only hampers daily travel but also raises safety concerns, especially during the rainy season.

One said, “The condition of our road is deplorable. When it rains, navigating becomes a formidable challenge. There’s a particular stretch called Akosua Agyapong, which becomes virtually impassable during heavy rains. Our vehicles always get stuck, leading to significant damage. The situation at Old Barrier is even direr, exacerbating our daily struggles.”

“When it rained on Monday, the area became severely problematic. We were forced to take an alternative route from Tuba to Old Barrier to avoid the main Kasoa Toll booth stretch. The route, however, is plagued with potholes and clogged gutters. Navigating it was a struggle, especially while transporting passengers,” another commuter added.

