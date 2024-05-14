Roads and Highway Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has addressed the massive gridlock and flooding incidents at the SCC and Kasoa Tollbooth areas, noting the government’s commitment to finding solutions.

Following reports by Adom News of over five cars being stranded due to flooding at SCC and Kasoa Tollbooth, Asenso-Boakye visited the affected areas with a team of engineers to assess the situation firsthand.

During his visit, the minister assured drivers and commuters that the government is actively collaborating with other state agencies to address the challenges.

He acknowledged the significant inconvenience caused to travelers, with some reporting travel times of 6-8 hours to reach their destinations.

The Roads Minister disclosed that the Ministry of Works and Housing has dispatched engineers to assess the situation and identify the causes contributing to the flooding.

Initial reports suggest that heavy downpours have led to severe siltation along the NI corridor, rendering the road impassable and causing severe congestion.

Engineer Daniel Sowah from the Ga South Municipal Assembly attributed part of the problem to residents building structures at the top of the hill.

He stated that the Assembly will engage with community members to discourage such practices, emphasizing the need for collective action to mitigate future incidents.

Asenso-Boakye assured the public that the government is committed to finding lasting solutions to the gridlock and flooding issues, awaiting the necessary funds to address the challenges effectively.

RELATED