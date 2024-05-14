The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga South, Joseph Stephen Nyarni, has assured that the flooding along the Mallam-Kasoa Highway will soon be a thing of the past.

His comments come after severe flooding, caused by hours of heavy rainfall which left vehicles and road users stranded at Kasoa Old Barrier in the Central Accra Region.

Residents had to navigate through the waters to reach their homes.

The vehicles obstructed because the silt washed onto the road by the rain, further exacerbated the problem.

Reacting to the development, the MCE said that within a year, this issue will be resolved.

He attributed the flooding to ongoing construction works.

“The flood we saw yesterday was a result of the ongoing construction works on the highway. I can ensure you that within a year, this flooding issue will be a thing of the past. We are working diligently to ensure that the issue is resolved” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii programme Tuesday.

Mr. Nyarni however dismissed claims that buildings on the waterways are cause of the perennial flooding.

In his view, the immediate engineering solution to the problem is the construction of a storm drain in the area, which has already commenced.

Mr. Nyarni said the maintenance works aim to divert traffic onto the Old Winneba road during periods of flooding along the SCC – Weija – Old barrier section of the national highway in Accra.

The N1 highway corridor, connecting Greater Accra to Kasoa in the Central Region, experiences perennial traffic congestion during rainy seasons.

Commuters were left stranded after a downpour around 4 pm on Monday, May 13, with vehicular traffic continuing into Tuesday morning.

READ ALSO: