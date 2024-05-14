Residents of Kasoa, Weija-Gbawe, and surrounding areas have expressed anger over the massive gridlock that lasted for about nine hours after Monday’s downpour.

Already known for its traffic congestion, the stretch experienced an unusual gridlock that started from Monday night into the dawn of Tuesday, with some persons arriving home as late as 3:00am on Tuesday.

The traffic situation is believed to have been caused by silt and filth getting washed onto the road by the rain.

Drivers operating heavy-duty trucks bound for the Central and Western Regions had to park as the traffic situation lasted for over 9 hours.

This led to the blockage of some roads, making it difficult for vehicles to move.

Some persons who spoke to Joy News expressed frustration over the long hours they spent before getting home at dawn.

“This is the most vigorous congestion experience we have ever seen. From the old barrier to Tetegu to Kasoa is a terrible choke, no car is moving. The congestion is just terrible. And cars are breaking down inside the water amid the rain,”one person said.

Another resident described the ordeal as “hell, “Yesterday [Monday] was hell. I have never experienced anything like that before. I spent three solid hours on the road. So I usually leave the office at 11 pm latest by 12 or 11:45, I should be at home but this time we spent three solid hours. It was a very bad experience.

“We were stuck in the car, and you know from Mallam market to McCarthy Hill we spent about one hour 30 minutes and that’s the point I wanted to even get down and walk to the house which you know is impossible or even pick Okada [Commercial Motorbike] but I was also scared because you cannot trust these motor riders.’

Another victim of the gridlock, spoke about spending hours in the car and eventually falling asleep.

“Yesterday [Monday], I didn’t get home until 3 am. We were stuck between Mallam and Barrier for about two hours. I even had to take a one-hour nap, which wasn’t nice. Sitting in one place for so long was really uncomfortable, and I got home feeling very tired.”

Others took to social media to express their frustration.

Other roads in the national capital also experienced unusual gridlock as a result of the downpour.

Motorists using the Graphic Road to Odorkor equally spent hours in traffic.

The N1 highway and a part of the Tema Motorway also experienced the gridlock.

