The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Weija-Gbawe constituency, Felix Odartey Lamptey has said that he is poised to claim the seat in the December 7 election.

To him, it is time for revolution in the constituency, adding he is the best person to liberate the people.

Mr Lamptey said this on the Weija-Gbawe Constituency Watch edition on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

“NPP cannot continue deceiving Weija Gbawe people. We are not just in for an election; NDC is going to liberate them because it is time for a revolution. Weija-Gbawe has suffered in the hands of NPP,” he declared.

Mr Lamptey who is a former Constituency Secretary faces fierce competition from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Jerry Ahmed Shaib.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority (CoDA) who is also optimistic about his victory defeated incumbent NPP, Tina Ayeley Mensah in the primaries on January 27, 2024.

Out of the 1,151 votes cast, Mr Shaib secured a significant victory with 786 votes, representing 68.53%, while Tina Mensah garnered only 361 votes, representing 31.47%.

