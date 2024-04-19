New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Weija Gbawe constituency has taken on some residents of Mallam near the ‘borla’ road over a protest held on Thursday.

According to Jerry Ahmed Shaibu, the road has been a problem in the Municipality, which is known to all constituents.

This, he said was the reason Police personnel who were deployed to ensure law and order outnumbered the protesters.

The group numbering about 100 were demanding the asphalting of a 1-kilometer stretch of road.

They brandished placards bearing messages urging authorities to address the road issue, with slogans such as “No road, no vote.”

But speaking on Constituency Watch on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Friday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Coastal Development Authority (CoDA) alleged the protesters were mobilised by the opposition party for the protest.

However, Mr Shaibu assured he is currently fixing the road with the support of some friends and loved ones.

“When I finish, I will make sure Borla road will be asphalted by the grace of God,” he promised.

He among other things touted he has done tremendous work in various communities within the constituency which has impacted many lives.

Mr Ahmed expressed confidence he will retain the seat for the NPP and succeed incumbent MP, Tina Ayeley Mensah.

He will be contesting the election with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Felix Odartey Lamptey who has also said it is time to liberate the constituency from the shackles of the NPP.

