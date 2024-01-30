Jerry Ahmed Shaib, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate-elect for Weija Gbawe, has attributed his victory to free legal services provided to some residents.

Ahmed Shaib,in an interview with Citi TV, stated that he was not confident about contesting the seat in 2021 until traditional authorities in the area urged him to vie for the slot.

“I only started considering contesting in the primaries when some chiefs started coming to me somewhere in 2021. You know I am a lawyer and I run pro bono for people.”

“As of 2021, I did not know that I was going to contest until I had a clarion call from the traditional leaders in the area. So I am going to bring all the traditional leaders, the pastors, and the opinion leaders together. I am certain that working with all the people that matter, we are going to win the seat.”

He also underlined that he valued constituent concerns, which worked in his favour against incumbent Member of Parliament, Tina Mensah.

“I devised an action plan. I stayed put and asked God for direction, and I had a solid team. We did excellent work, and I was not doing interviews but attending to the people in the constituency, making them understand the dynamics. I also showed the people respect, which worked to my advantage.”

Jerry Ahmed Shaib, who is the CEO of the Coastal Development Authority (CoDA) secured 786 votes, representing 68.53%, while the incumbent MP, Tina Mensah garnered only 361 votes, representing 31.47% during the NPP’s parliamentary primary over the weekend.