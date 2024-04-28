The fitness coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana, Romeo Ricky Roy, has passed on.

He is said to have died on Sunday, April 28, 2024 in Accra, a report by GHANASoccernet said.

Roy first joined the Black Stars’ backroom staff in 2021 during Milovan Rajevac’s second stint as coach.

He continued to serve with the national team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Prior to his tenure with the national team, Roy gained recognition in February 2020 while serving as a member of the coaching staff for Division One League side Vision FC.