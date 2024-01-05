The Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

He is contesting in the Weija-Gbawe constituency.

Mr Shaib was the NPP parliamentary candidate in the Ablekuma South constituency in the 2016 elections but lost to Alfred Okoe Vanderpuye of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen, he explained the decision to switch his constituency is in response to clarion calls from Weija-Gbawe indigenes.

He added he has done tremendous work in various communities within the constituency which has impacted many lives.

The legal practitioner is seeking to unseat the incumbent, Tina Ayeley Mensah who doubles as a Deputy Health Minister.

Madam Mensah has however challenged her contender’s eligibility on the basis that he does not reside in the constituency amidst claims of constituency executives been swayed by financial influence.

But Mr Ahamed says he ordinarily resides in Weija-Gbawe, bought his first property in 2011 and aside from that is an indigene which can easily be verified.

