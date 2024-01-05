Retired Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah, has expressed strong confidence in winning the Bekwai seat after successfully going through the New Patriotic Party (NPP) vetting process.

Following the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Owusu-Osei’s decision not to seek re-election in the upcoming NPP primaries, it has opened the floodgates for four persons to contest in the race.

Despite the contest expected to be stiff, COP George Alex Mensah told Citi News he is targeting to secure 60 percent of the votes in the upcoming primaries.

“I am going to bring unity to the party because we have to break the 8, and it is only unity that will help us break the 8, and that is what I am going to do. I am going to do everything that I have to do to bring improvement to the community.”

“With the percent that I am going to get, it should be more than 60 percent,” he added.

The other contenders in the race, Raph Poku-Adusei, Kingsley Opoku Agyemang, and Henry Opoku-Ware, are also optimistic about winning the primaries.

