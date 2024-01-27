Voting has ended at various polling centers in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries held in over 100 constituencies today, Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Officials of the Electoral Commission have begun sorting and counting of the ballot in the polling centres.

The voting took place in all constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) except four about four which have been put on hold.

Delegates partook in the crucial election to determine the party’s parliamentary candidates for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The process has generally been peaceful and smooth since voting commenced at 7:00 am.

