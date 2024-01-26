New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary aspirant in the New Juaben North constituency of the Eastern Region is optimistic he will emerge victorious in Saturday’s primary.

The philanthropist, Joseph Osei Djaba, however expects his four other contenders, especially the Eastern Regional minister, Seth Acheampong to accept the results of the primary and support his candidature.

“I pray that after the result is declared they will rally around me, give me their experiences and support. The regional minister has been there, he’s done it for twelve years elsewhere. I pray that if it is declared, and I believe that God will declare me, he should come around to help and coach me to become a better MP than he was” he appealed.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the parliamentary primary, Joseph Osei Djaba expressed the hope that he will leverage on his experience as a business person to seek for foreign investment in the area of jobs.

“Sixty to seventy percent of the people are youthful. There’s no better person than Joseph Osei Djaba to transmit their concerns to the house of parliament because we understand our plight. Not too long ago I was like them. It is by the grace of God that we got the opportunity to study and to better ourselves as it is now. The major concern in this area is job, jobs, jobs and jobs.

I pray to God that I am given this opportunity to serve them even further so that this journey and experience doesn’t cut short on Saturday because if God takes me further on Saturday, I promise them that I will leverage my connectivity and experience outside of this country to try and seek foreign investment in the area of jobs” he pledged.

The aspirant pledged to establish a couple of factories when given the nod to lead the constituency.

“You cannot locate any standing credible business here that is employing the constituents, this is where my focus will be. So, I will try all I can to bring one or two factories to this place, leveraging on the connectivity I have already and the experiences I have in business so that the youth of this place will find jobs here because if we get jobs here, nobody will leave and go to Accra because, like our environment, we like our people” he noted.

The philanthropist, who has already offered scholarships and built a healthcare centre for the people of the area says he is poised to do more if elected as the candidate.

Mr Osei Djaba will on Saturday, January 27, face competition from the Eastern Regional minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, Nana Osei Agyei, a top official of the Agricultural Development Bank, and three others as the party elects parliamentary candidates in constituencies where it has sitting MPs.

