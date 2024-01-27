Former Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben North, Hackman Owusu Agyemang, could not find his name in the register when he arrived in the constituency to vote in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries on Saturday.

The Chairman of NPP Council of Elders who was stranded for some minutes announced this in an interview with Adom News’ Maxwell Kudekor.

However, Mr Agyemang stated that, he managed to cast his vote after being cleared.

“When I came, they couldn’t find my name because I am the only founder I guess but eventually it has been sorted and I have voted,” he said.

Reacting to the development on Adom TV, the Director of Legal Affairs, Gary Nimako stated it was a minor procedural error.

“It must have been an error on the side of the IT department and the aspirants and their camps also did not check the names well,” he said.

