A New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant in the Sunyani West constituency, Abdullah Mubarik has been attacked by armed robbers.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday morning on the Sunyani Chiraa road around 2: am.

Mubarik said he was travelling from Sunyani to Chiraa with two others to meet delegates ahead of the primaries.

The robbers attacked them and made away with their mobile phones, laptops and an undisclosed amount of money.

He sustained injuries on the chest, his right hand and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The case has been reported to the Sunyani West District police for further investigation.

The aspirant narrated the incident in an interview with the press after he requested to be discharged to participate in the electoral process.

He, however, appealed to the delegates to vote massively for him because he is the best bet to help NPP break the eight.

Mr. Mubarik is in the race with three aspirants, including Ama Frimpomaa, Managing Director of SIC Life Savings and Loans and incumbent MP and Minister for Labour and Employment Relations Ignatius Baffour Awuah.

1,029 delegates are expected to vote in the election.