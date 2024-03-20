A civilian employee with the Police Band in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional Capital has reportedly been shot dead after they were attacked by armed robbers on Sunday, March 18, 2024.

MyNewsGh.com reports that the Police Band was returning to Kumasi at about 8:45 pm after performing at a programme between Nyinahini.

They were attacked between the Kumasi-Bibiani road, resulting in the death of the civilian identified as Benjamin Osei Bonsu.

Two are said to be in critical condition at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital receiving treatment. Others who were also beaten severely have been treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service is yet to officially release a statement on the attack.

