Armed robbers are reported to have attacked and killed the son of the late Ghanaian celebrated historian, Professor Albert Adu Boahen.

The deceased, identified as Christopher Adu Boahen, a physically challenged person, is said to have been attacked at his home in East Legon, a suburb of Accra.

Accra-based Asaase Radio which reported the incident said the robbers also ransacked Christopher’s home after taking his life.

Christopher’s father was the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate in 1992, in the first elections held in Ghana after the country’s return to democracy under the Fourth Republic.

