The Managing Director of Metro Mass Transit Ltd, Albert Adu Boahen, has embarked on operational tour to the Northern, Upper East, Upper West and Bono Regional offices of the company.

Accompanied by some Management team members, the tour was to interact with the staff to appreciate the challenges in their respective regions.

It was also to share his vision for the company for the year 2023 and to motivate them to give off their best.

Mr Boahen and his team engaged the Local Management Team together with the Senior and Junior Staff Union Executives at the respective branches, as has always been the practice, before meeting the general staff.

In his remarks, the Managing Director emphasised the need to have old fleets replaced with new buses since no transport company could survive in business using old buses.

He gave the assurance that the Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Transport, the Board of Directors and Management, were doing everything possible to get a new set of buses to augment the company’s fleet and revamp its operations.

Mr Boahen took the opportunity to commend the Nana Akufo-Addo’s government for assisting the company with some 144 new intercities Daewoo air-conditioned and VDL buses since assuming office in 2017.

He further commended the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah and the Board for their continuous support in ensuring adequate number of new buses are provided to support the company.

The Branch Managers and some of the staff at the various branches highlighted a number of challenges facing their respective branches which are primarily due to inadequate and aged buses.

The workers were very hopeful that once the new buses were brought in to support the operations, all the challenges of the company would become a thing of the past.

The Managing Director also encouraged the staff to change their attitude towards work in order to restore the confidence of the Government and that of our cherished customers whilst we await the arrival of the new buses.

He charged the Branch Managers to ensure efficient utilization, proper maintenance and regular cleaning of the buses under their supervision to ensure the longer life span of these buses.

The Finance Manager of the company, Emmanuel Obeng, made a presentation of the financial statement to reflect our current financial position as a company.

He admonished workers to desist from all forms of financial malfeasance, and also accept and work with the various reforms introduced by Management such as the E-ticketing system, advance ticketing system and capital projects initiated, among other initiatives, all of which are geared towards improving the growing concerns and quality of the business.

The Head of Corporate Communications, George Krobea Asante, also advised the workers to refrain from the attitude of sharing corporate information and putting classified information about the company into the public domain without authority, especially unauthorised engagement with the media since that negatively impacts the corporate image of the company.

He charged the workers to always resort to the company’s policy on information dissemination in order to safeguard the image of the company.

The Managing Director and his team visited the Tamale, Bolga, Wa and Sunyani branches of the company.

The team also visited some selected media houses in the regions to promote our services and to engage the general public on some of our plans for the regions in order to inspire confidence in our cherished customers.

The Managing Director was accompanied by the Finance Manager, Audit Manager, Head of Corporate Communications and some other Head Office staff.

The Managing Director and his Team expressed their sincerest and most profound appreciation and gratitude to the various Branch Managers, the Senior and Junior Staff Unions Executives, the hosts and producers of the radio stations visited and the entire staff for the rousing welcome and warm reception accorded the Team.