The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned the public against a WhatsApp line purported to belong to it.

The service has said any such number is fake and must be ignored.

In a Facebook post, GES indicated it was the doing of unscrupulous people.

“We do not have a WhatsApp line. This is what some unscrupulous persons have done by adding a WhatsApp line. Kindly ignore,” GES cautioned.

This comes in the wake of challenges associated with the Computerised School Selection Placement System.

Hundreds of parents of students who sat for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) since last Thursday have thronged the GNAT Hall in Accra for placement.

The centre was set up by GES to help with both self-placement and replacement of students in available schools in all categories, except category ‘A’ schools.

A total of 165,601 candidates will have to do self-placement because they could not be matched to their school of choice, according to the Ghana Education Service.