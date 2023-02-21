The leadership of four unions – Motor Riders Union, True Drivers Union, Concerned Drivers Union and Abossey Okai Spare-part Dealers Association – has petitioned former President John Dramani Mahama, urging him to contest for the Presidency in the 2024 general election.

The unions believe John Dramani Mahama will be the best leader to address the country’s current economic challenges if elected President.

Presenting the petition to the office of the former President, the Public Relations Officer of the Motor Riders Association, Setsofia Quashie, said Ghanaians are yearning for a change in government that will lead to the transformation of the economy.

“Since you left, everything has been in shambles, we can’t even buy fuel to work to make ends meet. Things have been so tough that we can’t wait to see you come to rescue us. We are by this petition asking you to endlessly consider the points raised and do the needful by heeding to the call of all Ghanaians who are yearning for a change.”

Receiving the petition on behalf of Mr Mahama, former Chief of staff, Julius Debrah, said the former president will consider the request.