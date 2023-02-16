Hundreds of parents and their wards have gathered at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) hall in Accra to apply for placement of their wards into second-cycle institutions.

This follows the announcement of placement for graduates of the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) into Senior High Schools and Technical, Vocational, Education and Training (TVET) had been released.

According to the Ghana Education Service (GES) 538,399 out of 547,329 candidates who took the exam, qualified for school placement.

He added that 372,780 had been automatically placed into various second-cycle institutions, but 165,601 students were unable to be matched to any of the second-cycle institutions by the computersied system.

On the back of this, the GNAT Hall in Accra is currently inundated with guardians and JHS graduates dissatisfied with their given schools while others who did not get one are seeking placement.

One of the parents told JoyNews that his ward scored a decent grade and deserves a high-category school than what the CSSPS selected for her.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Coordinator at the Free SHS Secretariat, Nana Afrah Sika Mensah indicated that her outfit is working around the clock to offer the stakeholders the assistance that they need.

The GES says the reporting date for Form 1 students is February 20, 2023.

“The one-week period is for registration and Orientation. Classes begin on the 27th of February 2023,” the Service said in a Facebook post.