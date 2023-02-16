Talented Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has warned her fans to desist from sneaking videos and pictures of her using public washrooms and sharing such content on social media.

According to her, she has lost count of the times fans have recorded her using public washrooms in places such as restaurants.

Expressing her displeasure at fans who are fond of that, she noted that it is wrong behaviour. “Imagine I did this to you and posted on the internet? Not cool,” she emphasised in her statement.,

In a separate tweet, she urged her fans to politely ask for a picture or video from her when they meet her in public spaces.

She added that when fans ask politely, she might be willing to take a few pictures or videos with them.

She concluded her message by saying she might not always be in the mood to take pictures. Hence, fans should understand that she is human and has bad days too.

I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve used public bathrooms, especially at restaurants, and come out to see someone recording me.



Even as a fan it’s wrong.



Imagine I did this to you and posted it on the internet?



Not cool — miss forson (@lydiaforson) February 15, 2023